Senate Judiciary Slates Vote on Kavanaugh Successor

The Senate Judiciary Committee has scheduled an executive session for Thursday (June 4) to vote on a key judicial nomination, President Donald Trump's nominee, conservative Kentucky District Court Judge Justin Walker, to fill Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh's vacant seat on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit.

The D.C. Circuit is the court of primary jurisdiction over FCC decisions.

The committee vetted Walker in a contentious hearing back in early May.

Walker is a former clerk for Kavanaugh when he was on the D.C. court and was an intern for Sen. Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, two figures toward whom there is considerable animus on the Democratic sides. He is unlikely to receive many, if any, Democratic votes.

Given that Republicans control the Senate, Walker is likely to make it to the bench, as he did to the district court last year after a Senate Judiciary confirmation hearing in which he received no Democratic votes.

He is currently a judge on the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Kentucky. Before that, he was a professor at the Brandeis School of Law (University of Louisville).