Senate Commerce Schedules FCC Hearing

FCC watchers should mark their calendars for June 24.

That is when the Senate Commerce Committee has scheduled an FCC oversight hearing featuring all five commissioners, according to the committee. It will be the first such oversight hearing since the COVID-19 pandemic.

Look for issues like Sec. 230, broadband mapping, the C-band spectrum auction, and the Ligado decision, among others, to be on the docket.

Many of those were on the agenda at this week's Senate Commerce Committee nomination hearing for Republican FCC commissioner Michael O'Rielly.