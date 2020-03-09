SBTV to Stream Iditarod Dog Race

Syncbak's streaming service SBTV is partnering with Gray Television's KTUU to stream the annual Iditarod Dog Sled race. Coverage of the ceremony and beginning of the race started on March 7 and 8. The race is expected to end on March 17.

The race started in Anchorage, Alaska and will end in Nome, which is more than 1,000 miles away. There are 50 teams of 16 dogs from around the world racing this year.

"Gray stations are dedicated to the communities they serve," said Mike Braun, senior VP of digital media at Gray Television. "Whenever there is an opportunity to deliver programming from our local markets to OTT audiences across the nation, we're going to do it. The Iditarod is a long standing tradition for KTUU and we're thrilled to carry coverage of the event live on SBTV."

Viewers can watch the race on SBTV's website, Google Play, the SBTV app in the App store, Apple TV, Fire TV and Roku. KTUU has added daily VOD coverage and two in-field reporters.