Newsmax TV Names Chief Content Officer
Elliot Jacobson has joined Newsmax TV as EVP of programming and chief content officer.
Newsmax is the Boomer-targeted conservative 24/7 cable news channel.
Jacobson comes from the Boomer-targeted RLTV, where he had been EVP and chief content officer.
“Elliot comes to Newsmax with a significant career in content strategy, programming operations and production,” said Newsmax Media CEO Christopher Ruddy. “We’re excited because Elliot has a tremendous background in content and will help us implement our 2020 plans and beyond.”
