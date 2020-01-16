Netflix Content Spending Set to Jump to $17.3 Billion This Year, Wall Street Firm Says

Looking to stay once step ahead of Disney+, HBO Max and the rest of the new streaming competitors that have just launched, or are about to, Netflix will spend $17.3 billion on content this year, Wall Street firm BMO Capital Markets said today.

The forecast predicts a sizable increase over the nearly $15.3 billion Netflix spent on a cash basis on movies and TV shows in 2019.

BMO Capital Markets said in its note to investors that it expects the leading SVOD service will spend $26 billion on content by 2028.

The forecast comes just days away from Netflix’s Q4 2019 earnings report, which is set for Tuesday, January 21.

Despite the entry into the streaming market by Disney+ and Apple TV Plus during the fourth quarter, Netflix is predicted by analysts to report solid subscriber growth, both globally and domestically, with a number of highly watched movies (The Irishman and A Marriage Story among them) debuting during the period.