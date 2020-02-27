NCTA Adds 'Mega' Member

Mega Broadband has joined NCTA-The Internet & Television Association, the trade group said Thursday (Feb. 27).

As a result, Mega CEO Phil Spencer has been named to NCTA's board of directors.

“We are thrilled to welcome Mega Broadband to our association. Mega Broadband delivers advanced broadband services to communities and rural areas throughout America’s heartland and will be an important voice in NCTA’s advocacy,” said NCTA president Michael Powell.

Spencer launched Mega Broadband Investments in 2017 with backing from private equity firm GTCR. Since then it has purchased Northland Communications, Eagle Communications and most recently Vyve Broadband.