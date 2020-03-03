NAB Show Still On

As of Tuesday (March 3), the NAB Show in Las Vegas April 18-22 is still on, according to a Web page the National Association of Broadcasters set up to keep interested parties up to date on its status relative to the coronavirus, with NAB saying its response to the virus threat would be based on facts, not fear.

An NAB spokesperson confirmed that the show was still on.

NAB conceded there are attendees and exhibitors who won't be making the show and NAB said it is working with them on options if they can't be there in person. But NAB said those are "extraordinary exceptions," and that otherwise "our attendee registrations continue to pace with the normal patterns we see year-over-year."

Last year's show drew 92,912 attendees, including 24,096 international attendees from 160 countries.

ACA Connects also said Tuesday (March 3) that its summit is still planned for March 17-19 in Washington.