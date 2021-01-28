NAB Creates Diversity Advisory Committee

The National Association of Broadcasters will be getting advice on diversity, and help in advocating for those issues in Washington, from some voices of experience.

NAB has created a Diversity, Equity and Inclusion [DEI] Advisory Committee made up of senior-level broadcasters who are women and people of color.

Also Read: Groups Push Digital Civil Rights

In addition to advising the board, the committee, which could include current NAB and NAB Leadership Foundation board members "committed to advancing DEI issues," will also back NAB advocacy at the FCC and in Congress on diversity issues. It will also have input on industry exports for NAB conferences and speeches.

“NAB is committed to ensuring diverse voices are represented in radio and television broadcasting and that every employee has the opportunity to excel in their career,” said NABLF President and NAB Chief Diversity Officer Michelle Duke in a statement. “This new committee will help NAB continue moving diversity and equity forward, and provide guidance for the broadcast community in creating a more inclusive workplace.”

Also Read: High Tech Still Has Work to Do on Diversity

Inaugural members of the committee are:

Sandy Breland, SVP, local media, Gray Television

Trila Bumstead, owner, Ohana Media Group

Caroline Chambers, senior director, diversity, Graham Media Group

Alysia Cox, VP, associate general counsel, Regulatory, Cox Media Group

Estevan Gonzales, General nanager/owner, KSWV Radio

Corey Hanson, general Manager, WALA – Mobile, Ala. Meredith Local Media Group

Michele Laven (chair), chief diversity and human resources officer, iHeartMedia

DuJuan McCoy, owner, president & CEO, Circle City Broadcasting

Heidi Raphael, Chief Communications Officer, Beasley Media Group

Oscar Rodriguez, president, Texas Association of Broadcasters

Sharon Tinsley, president, Alabama Association of Broadcasters

Grady Tripp, chief diversity Officer, Tegna

Joel Vilmenay, General Manager, WDSU New Orleans, Hearst Television