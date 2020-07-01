MoveOn Endorses Biden

No big surprise, but MoveOn has officially endorsed Democrat Joe Biden for President.

“MoveOn’s millions of members are ready to mobilize together in support of Joe Biden, working to turn out voters in key states and ensure that Donald Trump is a one-term president,” said MoveOn Political Action executive director Rahna Epting in a statement on the member vote.

Related: MoveOn Wants Media to Move On From White House Virus Updates

In 2016, the organization, which has been a big supporter of net neutrality, issued an early endorsement to Bernie Sanders, who eventually lost to Hillary Clinton. In that member vote, Sanders got a whopping 78.6% to the more moderate Clinton's 14.6%. MoveOn endorsed Barack Obama in 2008 before Super Tuesday with 70% of the vote, then for a second term in 2012 with 91% of the vote.

This time around, Biden got 82.4% of member votes, which was being announced to members in an e-mail Wednesday (July 1).