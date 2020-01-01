Mediacom, Nexstar Avoid Blackout

Mediacom Communications said it has reached a retransmission consent deal with Nexstar Media Group, avoiding a blackout of the latter's TV stations within the cable operator’s territory.

Mediacom has been in talks with Nexstar to renew the retrans deal, which was scheduled to expire at midnight. Mediacom’s agreement comes hours after Nexstar reached similar retransmission consent deals with Comcast and Frontier Communications.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.