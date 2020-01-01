Mediacom, Nexstar Avoid Blackout
By Mike Farrell
Mediacom Communications said it has reached a retransmission consent deal with Nexstar Media Group, avoiding a blackout of the latter's TV stations within the cable operator’s territory.
Mediacom has been in talks with Nexstar to renew the retrans deal, which was scheduled to expire at midnight. Mediacom’s agreement comes hours after Nexstar reached similar retransmission consent deals with Comcast and Frontier Communications.
Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
Multichannel Newsletter
Weekly digest of streaming and OTT industry news
Thank you for signing up to Multichannel News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.