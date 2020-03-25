MCTV to Buy Bellaire Television Cable

MCTV, a small cable operator based in Massillon, Ohio, said it has agreed to purchase tiny Bellaire Television Cable Co., another small operator in the state.

Bellare was founded in 1965 by Richard (Dick) Nowak and serves several hundred residents in Belmont County, Ohio. Terms of the deal, expected to close April 1, were not disclosed.

“Dick is one of the original ‘cable cowboys’ who undertook the massive task of building cable TV systems to bring cable television – and later Internet – to small-town, rural America back in the 1950’s and 60’s,” MCTV president Katherine Gessner said in a press release. “We are honored that he has entrusted us to continue the legacy he built. MCTV is excited for the opportunity to continue to serve his customers.”

MCTV, which was also founded in 1965, has primarily served communities in Stark and Wayne counties. In 2018, MCTV acquired systems serving four communities across the state.

“We have experience successfully managing Internet, cable TV and Phone networks in small and rural communities,” Gessner continued. “Bellaire and the surrounding areas are an excellent match to our expertise and exciting addition to MCTV.”

MCTV said it has been working with Bellaire over the past few months to improve the reliability of the system, including increasing Internet speeds to most customers. Other improvements will be made in the coming months.