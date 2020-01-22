House Schedules Digital Equity Hearing
The House Energy & Commerce Committee Communications Subcommittee will hold a hearing on "internet adoption and digital equity" Jan. 29.
Congressional Democrats have been pushing to use the proceeds from a C-Band spectrum auction to fund rural broadband buildouts, which the Democratic leadership of the Committee referenced in announcing the hearing.
"As the Subcommittee continues to consider revenue-raising spectrum auction legislation, a full appreciation of the issues posed by poor broadband adoption will be crucial to the discussion," said Committee Chairman Frank Pallone (D-N.J.) and Communications Subcommittee Chairman Mike Doyle (D-Pa.).
Educating low-income residents about the value of adopting broadband once it is available is also part of the challenge.
