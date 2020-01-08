House Antitrust Goes on Road to Vet Online Platforms

The House Antitrust Subcommittee will hold a field hearing on online platforms and market power Jan. 17 in Boulder, Colo.

That is according to the University of Colorado Law School, which will be hosting the hearing.

The Subcommittee is chaired by David Ciccilline (D-R.I.) but the vice chair is Joe Neguse (D-Colo.), who arranged for the road trip. Ken Buck (R-Colo.) is also a member.

The school indicated that several "top executives" will be testifying, but did not say whom.

“Through the Subcommittee’s investigation, it has become clear that the dominant online platforms have tremendous power to shape and influence online commerce,” said Rep. Cicilline. “This hearing is an opportunity to hear directly from a diverse group of innovative companies that are forced to rely on these platforms as gatekeepers to reach consumers and the online marketplace.”

Congress, the Justice Department and the Federal Trade Commission are all looking into the size and power of online platforms including Google and Facebook and Twitter and how they got that way.

Journalists who want to cover the hearing in person--it will also be live streamed--must apply by Jan. 15. The hearing was not on the committee's web site at press time but a school spokesperson said they had gotten the go-ahead to announce it .