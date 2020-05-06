HBO Tops List of NAMIC Vision Awards Winners

HBO for the fourth year in a row drew top honors for NAMIC’s 26th annual Vision Awards, the diversity organization announced Wednesday morning.

HBO won four Vision Awards to top all networks, with NBC following a close second with three wins. The Vision Awards honor programming that reflects the lives, spirit and contributions of people of color that mirror the diverse composition of the viewing audience.

CBS All Access’ Twilight Zone reboot hosted by Jordan Peele (pictured) was the top choice in the Best Performance, Drama category, while HBO’s A Black Lady Sketch Show won top honors for Best Performance, Comedy, said NAMIC. Overall NAMIC announced a total of 17 Vision Awards for networks and distributors this year.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has underscored how much our nation relies on broadcast and cable programmers and storytellers to educate, entertain, and enrich our communities,” said NAMIC President and CEO A. Shuanise Washington. “Today, we not only are honoring winners of the Vision Awards but also are offering our deepest appreciation for the vital service they provide.”

The complete list of Vision Awards winners are listed below:

Animation

Elena of Avalor – Disney Junior

Awards & Honors

2019 Black Girls Rock! – BET Networks

Best Performance – Comedy

Kal Penn: Sunnyside – NBC

Best Performance – Drama

Brian Tee: Chicago Med – NBC

Children’s

Sesame Street 50th Anniversary Special – HBO

Comedy

A Black Lady Sketch Show – HBO

Digital Media – Short Form

Voices of the Civil Rights Movement – Confronting America’s Broken Promise – Comcast | NBCUniversal

Documentary

True Justice: Bryan Stevenson’s Fight for Equality – HBO

Drama

The Twilight Zone – CBS All Access

Foreign Language

Caravanas – Discovery Network Latin America

Lifestyle

No Passport Required – PBS

News/Informational

Life Inside: Angola – Dateline

Original Movie or Special

I Am Somebody’s Child: The Regina Louise Story – Lifetime

Reality

Made from Scratch – Fuse

Reality – Social Issues

Unapologetic – ESPN

Sports

The Shop: Uninterrupted – HBO

Variety/Talk Show

Live in Front of a Studio Audience: Norman Lear’s All in the Family and The Jeffersons -- ABC