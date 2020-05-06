HBO Tops List of NAMIC Vision Awards Winners
HBO for the fourth year in a row drew top honors for NAMIC’s 26th annual Vision Awards, the diversity organization announced Wednesday morning.
HBO won four Vision Awards to top all networks, with NBC following a close second with three wins. The Vision Awards honor programming that reflects the lives, spirit and contributions of people of color that mirror the diverse composition of the viewing audience.
CBS All Access’ Twilight Zone reboot hosted by Jordan Peele (pictured) was the top choice in the Best Performance, Drama category, while HBO’s A Black Lady Sketch Show won top honors for Best Performance, Comedy, said NAMIC. Overall NAMIC announced a total of 17 Vision Awards for networks and distributors this year.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has underscored how much our nation relies on broadcast and cable programmers and storytellers to educate, entertain, and enrich our communities,” said NAMIC President and CEO A. Shuanise Washington. “Today, we not only are honoring winners of the Vision Awards but also are offering our deepest appreciation for the vital service they provide.”
The complete list of Vision Awards winners are listed below:
Animation
Elena of Avalor – Disney Junior
Awards & Honors
2019 Black Girls Rock! – BET Networks
Best Performance – Comedy
Kal Penn: Sunnyside – NBC
Best Performance – Drama
Brian Tee: Chicago Med – NBC
Children’s
Sesame Street 50th Anniversary Special – HBO
Comedy
A Black Lady Sketch Show – HBO
Digital Media – Short Form
Voices of the Civil Rights Movement – Confronting America’s Broken Promise – Comcast | NBCUniversal
Documentary
True Justice: Bryan Stevenson’s Fight for Equality – HBO
Drama
The Twilight Zone – CBS All Access
Foreign Language
Caravanas – Discovery Network Latin America
Lifestyle
No Passport Required – PBS
News/Informational
Life Inside: Angola – Dateline
Original Movie or Special
I Am Somebody’s Child: The Regina Louise Story – Lifetime
Reality
Made from Scratch – Fuse
Reality – Social Issues
Unapologetic – ESPN
Sports
The Shop: Uninterrupted – HBO
Variety/Talk Show
Live in Front of a Studio Audience: Norman Lear’s All in the Family and The Jeffersons -- ABC
