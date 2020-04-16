Fox Business Slates Mark Cuban Town Hall

Fox Business Network has snagged billionaire investor and internet video pioneer Mark Cuban for a virtual town hall April 23 at 2 p.m.

Cuban has been named to President Trump's sports advisory panel on planning the reopening of the economy, or what the President has called "the path forward toward a future of unparalleled American prosperity."

The hour special will be hosted by Making Money's Charles Payne and will focus on the economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. Cuban is also owner of the Dallas Mavericks, one of the high-profile sports franchises whose season was laid low by the virus.

The town hall will be held via remote video conference and viewers can submit video questions for consideration.