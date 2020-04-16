Fox Business Slates Mark Cuban Town Hall
Fox Business Network has snagged billionaire investor and internet video pioneer Mark Cuban for a virtual town hall April 23 at 2 p.m.
Cuban has been named to President Trump's sports advisory panel on planning the reopening of the economy, or what the President has called "the path forward toward a future of unparalleled American prosperity."
The hour special will be hosted by Making Money's Charles Payne and will focus on the economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. Cuban is also owner of the Dallas Mavericks, one of the high-profile sports franchises whose season was laid low by the virus.
The town hall will be held via remote video conference and viewers can submit video questions for consideration.
Weekly digest of streaming and OTT industry news
Thank you for signing up to Multichannel News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.