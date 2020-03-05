Former Fox News Correspondent Wendell Goler Dies

Wendell Goler

Fox News' former senior White House foreign affairs correspondent Wendell Goler has died, according to the network. He was 70.

Colleague Britt Hume tweeted that the apparent cause of death was kidney failure.

[embed]https://twitter.com/brithume/status/1235575634148986880[/embed]

Goler joined the network as a correspondent when it launched in 1996 and rose in a 28-year career to become senior White House foreign affairs correspondent, covering five Presidents.

Hume called him "a top flight reporter and writer and a great friend."

Bret Baier, host of FNC's Special Report, tweeted:

[embed]https://twitter.com/BretBaier/status/1235575125103296512[/embed]

“Wendell was a gifted correspondent, a wonderful colleague and a FOX News original whose reporting was respected on both sides of the aisle," said Fox News Media CEO Suzanne Scott. "We extend our deepest condolences to his wife Marge and his entire family.”

Before joining Fox News, Goler had been a White House correspondent for Associated Press Broadcast Services and was a reporter with D.C. TV stations WJLA-TV and WRC-TV.