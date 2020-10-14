FCC, USAID Team on 5G Network Security

The FCC has committed to helping the developing world develop secure and open networks.

The commission said Wednesday (Oct. 14) that it had signed a memorandum of understanding to that effect with the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID).

Specifically, the two agencies have agreed to "promote open, interoperable, reliable, and secure Internet and digital infrastructure and advance interagency coordination on network security in developing countries."

"As chairman, I’ve met with my counterparts from other countries and industry stakeholders and I know that our international partners look to us for 5G leadership in terms of technology, best practices, public policy, and establishing international standards," said FCC chairman Ajit Pai. "This agreement will help ensure we can continue to meet those expectations, especially in developing countries. I thank our friends at USAID for their dedication to the world’s 5G success and for their commitment to work closely with us on these important efforts.”

The FCC also pointed specifically to its prohibition on using Universal Service Funds on equipment that poses a national security threat, particularly "Chinese government-controlled telecom companies that provide telecommunications services in the U.S. or have sought authority to do so."

Those include notably Huawei and ZTE.