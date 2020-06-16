FCC to Huwaei: Stick to June 19 Deadline

The FCC has denied a request for more time from Huawei to explain why the FCC should not treat its network technology as a national security threat and scrub that tech from U.S. networks.

The deadline was June 19 and Huawei wanted until June 26, citing a National Telecommunications & Information Administration filing June 9 on Huawei's designation that the company said it needed more time to review, saying less time "is wholly insufficient to allow Huawei to digest, investigate and respond to the substantive and legal issues raised in the NTIA Letter."

Related: FCC Tells Court to Deny Huawei

The FCC wasn't buying it.

"The deadline set by the Bureau in the June 9 Public Notice is consistent with this general rule [that 10 days is enough to respond] and should provide sufficient time for Huawei to respond to NTIA’s arguments, most of which reflect facts about Chinese law or Huawei’s operations that ought to be within the knowledge of officers of the company and readily available, and have been echoed in other submissions throughout this proceeding."

Related: Commerce Allows U.S. Tech to Share with Huawei

The FCC said it felt bound to issue a decision by June 30 given that it had already delayed that decision from May 4 and given the national security issues at stake. It also said that to keep to that schedule, granting Huawei until June 26 would not give the FCC enough time to consider the company's submission before that date.