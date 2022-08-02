FCC, NTIA Formalize Spectrum Cooperation

Only hours before the Senate Commerce Committee's scheduled hearing on past spectrum disputes between the FCC and the National Telecommunications & Information Administration (NTIA), the FCC and NTIA announced a new memorandum of understanding on coordinating their spectrum oversight, including regular formal interagency spectrum planning meetings.



NTIA oversees government spectrum use while the FCC oversees commercial users.



Sen. Ben Ray Luján (D-N.M.), chair of the Subcommittee on communications, media, and broadband, billed the oversight hearing Tuesday (Aug. 2) as looking at ensuring the agencies' coordinated efforts given "important policy considerations to ensure spectrum is utilized for the greatest benefit to the public."



The FCC and NTIA have had some friction over sharing of spectrum, particularly between commercial wireless and aviation safety systems.



But in February, they announced a new initiative to improve their coordination of spectrum management.



And before Lujan could gavel in that 2:30 p.m. oversight hearing in the subcommittee, the FCC and NTIA had unveiled their MOU update, the first in a couple of decades and essentially formalizing their new cooperation.



The highlights of the MOU include:



1. "Formalized High-Level Planning. For the first time, the FCC Chair and Assistant Secretary will hold formal meetings to conduct joint spectrum planning at least quarterly.



2. "A Longer-Term Spectrum Outlook. FCC and NTIA staff will meet at least monthly to exchange information. Where possible, the agencies will share their planned spectrum activities for the next 12 months.



3. "Greater Coordination. The agencies have committed to coordinating more of their spectrum activities than was required under the prior MOU, including when the agencies are considering taking actions that would create new spectrum adjacencies. The updated MOU also extends the amount of time for coordination.



4. "Improved Transparency and Data Sharing. Both agencies will endeavor to share information, concerns, or views as early in the spectrum planning process as possible, supported by technical data and analysis that is based on sound engineering principles. For NTIA, this includes sharing information, concerns, or views of other federal agencies as well."



5. "Clearer Dispute Resolution. FCC and NTIA will work together to develop and implement a process for escalating any disputes for consideration by agency leadership."



"This effort, as part of our broader Spectrum Coordination Initiative [established in February], helps make that possible," said Rosenworcel. "I am grateful to have the leadership and partnership of Assistant Secretary Davidson in this important work.”



“A spectrum coordination agreement that pre-dates the smartphone is not sufficient to meet the challenges facing our agencies today,” said NTIA head Alan Davidson. “This updated MOU between NTIA and the FCC will deepen our collaboration and improve our ability to anticipate and mitigate serious spectrum issues." ■