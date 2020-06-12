FCC Denies Extension for Cable C-Band Payment Comments

Turns out the FCC is not going to grant cable operators' request for more time to file their comments on lump sum payments they should receive for clearing spectrum for the FCC's C-band spectrum auction.

NCTA-The Internet & Television Association and ACA Connects had sought a six-day extension from the June 16 deadline because satellite earth station operators who deliver network programming signals to broadcast and cable operators were not due to submit their transition plans until Friday, June 12.

But even though the FCC Friday extended that transition plan deadline seven days to June 19, it has denied cable ops' extension, so they won't even necessarily see the plans at all before commenting on the sum, comments they said that would be informed by knowing just how that transition would be achieved.

Related: FCC Provides Guidance for C-Band Payment Clearinghouse

In denying the cable comment extension "in its entirety"--the cable ops had also asked that the FCC "publish the space station operators’ transition plans on its website immediately after they are received"--the FCC's Wireless Bureau said that cable ops don't have to make their lump sum payments until the transition plans have been submitted and cable ops can comment then.

As to publishing the transition plans ASAP, the FCC said they had provided no clear justification for deviating from the normal timing of making such filings public.