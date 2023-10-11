FCC Chief Rosenworcel Floats Refunds During Pay TV Retrans Battles

Federal Communications Commission chair Jessica Rosenworcel is proposing to put the onus on cable and satellite operators to inform the agency if a broadcast channel they carry has gone dark for an extended period due to a retransmission-consent impasse and to refund subscribers for those extended blackouts.

Rosenworcel has circulated notices of proposed rulemakings (NPRMs) to that effect to her fellow commissioners.

If approved, the notices would seek comment on rules requiring multichannel video programming distributor (MVPD) notifications of any blackouts exceeding 24 hours, and mandating rebates to customers for those disruptions.

Cable operators are under no obligation to carry over-the-air TV stations unless those broadcasters elect to forego any compensation in exchange for carriage under the FCC's must-carry rules.

When TV stations and MVPDs fail to come to terms on retransmission fees, those broadcasters can withhold their signals until a deal is struck. Sometimes those blackouts can last days or weeks. That often leads to viewer complaints, particularly when they impact things like coverage of the pro or college sports teams.

Such blackouts are a form of leverage in what is a marketplace negotiation, but Rosenworcel clearly sees blackouts as unfair to consumers.

“Enough with the blackouts,” Rosenworcel said in announcing the NPRMs. “When consumers with traditional cable and satellite service turn on the screen, they should get what they pay for. It’s not right when big companies battle it out and leave viewers without the ability to watch the local news, their favorite show, or the big game. If the screen stays dark, they deserve a refund.”

The NPRMs seek input on whether and how cable and satellite operators would provide the rebates and whether to require those MVPDs to notify the FCC via an online public portal after a blackout has lasted more than 24 hours.