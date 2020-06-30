Facebook Bans Boogaloo as Dangerous Organization

Facebook said it has banned a violent anti-government network under its Dangerous Individuals and Organizations Policy, a move that followed complaints from Capitol Hill.

"Today we are designating a violent US-based anti-government network as a dangerous organization and banning it from our platform," the social media site said in a statement. "This network uses the term 'boogaloo' but is distinct from the broader and loosely-affiliated boogaloo movement because it actively seeks to commit violence. For months, we have removed boogaloo content when there is a clear connection to violence or a credible threat to public safety, and today’s designation will mean we remove more content going forward, including Facebook Groups and Pages. This is the latest step in our commitment to ban people who proclaim a violent mission from using our platform."

Facebook has begun more aggressively labeling and moderating its content under pressure from Washington, advertisers and others.

The office of Sen. Mark Warner (D-Va.) pointed out that the announcement came only hours after Facebook got a letter from a group of senators, including Warner, pointing to "its failure to prevent the propagation of white supremacist groups online," including boogaloo, three members of which reportedly plotted to bring molotov cocktails to a Black Lives Matter protest.