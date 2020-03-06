DGA, AMPTP Reach Tentative Deal

The Directors Guild of America said it has struck a tentative agreement with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers on a new, three-year contract.

Negotiations began Feb. 10. The current contract expires June 30, so they are ahead of the game.

The agreement must still be submitted to the guild's national board, which will hold a special meeting March 7 to vote on the agreement, after which details will be released. Both sides agreed not to talk to the media until that vote.