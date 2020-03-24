CWA, Verizon Strike Deal on Leave, Pay

The Communications Workers of America and Verizon have struck an agreement on worker leave and sick pay policies in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

CWA represents about a fifth of the company's 135,000 workers.

The agreement includes the following, according to CWA:

1. "Employees that are diagnosed with COVID will receive 26 weeks of paid leave.

2. "Employees with an underlying health condition who are directed to stay out of the workplace by a doctor in order to insulate from COVID, including in order to protect a family member who has the underlying condition, will receive 8 weeks at full pay and up to 18 weeks at 60% pay.

3. "Employees who are not able to work due to the closure of their child's school or daycare arrangements and for whom another childcare option is not available will receive 8 weeks at full pay and up to 18 weeks at 60% pay.

4. "Verizon extended services for affordable childcare through a childcare agency. The agency will provide backup childcare or reimburse employees for services provided by a family member.

5. "Employees who are unable to work due to caring for a family member who has COVID and are unable to make other treatment arrangements will receive 8 weeks full pay and up to 18 weeks at 60% pay.

6. "With a new work-at-home arrangement, employees are now able to volunteer to work from home."

“We appreciate the cooperative and constructive approach taken by Verizon as we negotiated these agreements," said CWA District One VP Dennis Trainor."