Cornell Celebration Scheduled

A celebration of the life of Diane Cornell, a former top FCC staffer and industry and association executive, who died in January, has been set for March 29 at 2 p.m. at the Carnegie Science Institute in Washington.

Among her FCC postings, Cornell was as special counsel to FCC Chairman Tom Wheeler, charged with identifying potential process reforms. In addition to her FCC service, Cornell was former VP of government affairs at Inmarsat and VP of regulatory policy at CTIA, The Wireless Association.

Cornell was also former president of the Federal Communications Bar Association.

According to FCBA executive director Kerry Loughney, a fund has been created in Cornell's name to be used to provide FCBA Foundation stipends for unpaid summer internships.