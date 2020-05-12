Comcast Says It’s Deployed 1M Xfinity Flex Boxes

Comcast Cable CEO Dave Watson said that the operator has now deployed 1 million Xfinity Flex devices.

Xfinity Flex is a thin-client set-top that delivers a slimmed down version of Comcast’s X1 pay TV experience, including Voice Remote. Since September, Comcast has offered its broadband-only users free access to Flex, which not only supports popular OTT apps such as Netflix and Hulu, but Comcast’s new streaming service, Peacock.

Peacock is set to launch nationally on July 15, but Comcast has already deployed the streaming service with its X1 and Flex customers.

Comcast lost 409,000 linear video customers in the first quarter, but gained 466,000 high-speed internet users.

The cable operator doesn’t break out how many of its broadband customers only take internet service. But Comcast did say it had 10.8 million one-service homes at the end of Q1. That means there are millions of more potential Xfinity Flex deployments in the offing.

Speaking at a virtual MoffettNathanson investor conference Monday, Watson said Comcast is “pleased” with Flex’s progress, and that it has aspirations for the device beyond merely being a tool to drive broadband customer growth.

"I think there is a longer term opportunity in how we monetize things between advanced advertising capability [and] participation in app revenue," Watson said.