Charter Names Raymond VP of Accessibility

Charter Communications said it has named Steve Raymond VP of accessibility, leading the cable company’s Accessibility Center of Excellence team responsible for driving its efforts to design services for all customers.

The ACE develops an inclusive line of services for all customers regardless of differences in ability, language, culture, gender or age. Raymond will be based in Greenwood Village, Colorado, and will report to Peter Brown, group VP within the Digital Platforms organization.

Steve Raymond

“Steve’s background as a leader in the telecommunications industry combined with his passion and success working in support of those living with disabilities, make him a unique and exciting fit for this role.” Brown said in a press release. “He’s coming on board at a great time for accessibility at Charter. The team has made tremendous advancements in recent years and Steve’s personal experience and leadership will help guide our efforts as we continue that momentum, building an inclusive line of Spectrum products that work for all our customers.”

Raymond is currently the board chairperson for Adaptive Spirit, a not-for-profit trade association that focuses on building effective networking practices in the telecommunications industry and supporting the U.S. Paralympic Ski, Snowboard and Nordic teams. He also served on the board of the National Sports Center for the Disabled in Winter Park, Colorado, for seven years.

Raymond has extensive industry experience, serving stints as VP of client solutions at Nielsen Connectivity, where he also co-led its employee resource group ADEPT, focusing on employees with physical and mental disabilities. Raymond was VP of sales at Vubiquity from 2018-19; VP of affiliate relations for AT&T Sports Networks from 2014-17, and had a 25-year run in affiliate sales for the Walt Disney Co., eventually serving as senior VP of national accounts for Disney and ESPN Media Networks.