CenturyLink Names Teufel Chief Privacy Officer

Hugo Teufel

Hugo Teufel has joined CenturyLink as its chief privacy officer.

He will advise sales, IT and security teams on strategic privacy initiatives. Teufel reports to VP and deputy general counsel Ryan McManis and will be based in Denver.

He was most recently chief privacy counsel at Raytheon, where he helped that company navigate the new privacy landscape of EU General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA), which went into effect this year.

Teufel's is the former chief privacy officer at the Department of Homeland Security, associate solicitor for the Department of the Interior, deputy solicitor general for the state of Colorado, and a one-time judge advocate in the Army National Guard.

Teufel succeeds Linda Gardner, who exited the company in December 2019 to become associate general counsel, privacy and data protection, at Leggett & Platt, a Kansas City law firm.