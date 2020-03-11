Author Wood Declares War on 'Big Tech'

Invoking the First Amendment, the conservative Citizens for Free Speech (CFFS) has launched what it calls a "war" on Big Tech over allegations edge platforms censor conservative speech.

Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg has acknowledged concerns about liberal bias in Silicon Valley are understandable, but that Facebook, for example, has no systematic bias.

CFFS was founded by author Patrick Wood, who argues that "the dark horse of the New World Order is not Communism, Socialism or Fascism. It is Technocracy."

Woods threatens grassroots political and economic activism by Citizen Stakeholders, based on the premise that: "The managers of Big Tech giants such as Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and its parent company, Google, have been promoting progressive speech and suppressing mainstream conservative ideas for years," said Wood.

The group said that in an important election year, "something must be done to limit the outsized influence these online information sources are certain to have on the voting decisions of large segments of the American population."

Allegations of conservative bias have been leveled from Capitol Hill by prominent Republicans including Sens. Ted Cruz (R-Tex.) and Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.).

That allegation has provided part of the impetus for a hard look at Section 230, which exempts social media platforms like Facebook or Google from civil liability over third-party content, and allows it to remove "objectionable" content at will.