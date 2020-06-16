AT&T is Going to Camp

AT&T has added a new wrinkle to its $10 million distance learning initiative in the time of COVID-19.

The company, starting Wednesday (June 17), will be holding a 10-week virtual AT&T Summer Camp.

It will feature activities for kids K-12 with content from various nonprofits. That will include instruction on how to code their own games, hone their writing skills and films from the HBO Max library (Mercy, Hairspray).

And to keep the diversity conversation going, it is launching Standing for Equality, in conjunction with CommonSense resources, to teach families about voting rights, influential Black artists and more.