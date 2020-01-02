Apple TV+ Signs Former HBO Boss Plepler to 5-Year Production Deal

After a series of widely reported negotiations, former HBO CEO Richard Plepler has agreed to park his production company, Eden Productions, at Apple for the next five years.

Richard Plepler

According to a statement released Thursday, Eden will supply original series, feature films and documentaries to Apple TV+, the new SVOD service being headed up by Apple’s global video chiefs, former Sony execs Zack Van Amburg and Jamie Erlicht.

“I’m excited to work with Zack, Jamie and the standout team at Apple who have been deeply supportive of my vision for Eden from day one,” said Plepler in a statement. “The shows that Zack and Jamie produced, The Crown and Breaking Bad, are among those I most admired. Apple is one of the most creative companies in the world, and the perfect home for my new production company and next chapter.”

Plepler spent 28 years at HBO, taking over a decade ago from Chris Albrecht as the premium network’s chief executive. He departed HBO last February.