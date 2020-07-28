Antitrust Division Names Acting Chief of Staff

Taylor Owings, counsel to Department of Justice Antitrust Division chief Makan Delrahim and a leading figure in the division's review of online platforms and antitrust, has been named acting chief of staff and, eventually, acting senior counsel for the division.

Related: House Continues Deep Dive into Digital Antitrust and Big Tech

Owings has been counsel to Delrahim since February 2018. Chief of staff William Rinner will serve as senior counsel until his departure "in the coming months."

Related: DOJ Working with States on Edge Investigation

Owings has been served on the leadership team for the ongoing review of whether Big Tech platforms bought their way up to monopoly and whether antitrust oversight needs to pivot to capture the speed at which Big Tech can capture market share. She received the Attorney General's Award for Distinguished Service in 2019.