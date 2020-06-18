AMC Renews ‘Sherman’s Showcase’ For Second Season

AMC and IFC will bring back its variety show Sherman’s Showcase for a second season, the networks said Wednesday.

The series, which stars Bashir Salahuddin and Diallo Riddle, features sketches, cultural nostalgia and original songs, according to AMC.

'Sherman's Showcase'

IFC this Friday will air the Sherman’s Showcase Black History Month Spectacular, which will honor historic black icons both past and present, alongside superheroes, period dramas, vampires, and a very special re-imagining of the cult film The Last Dragon, said the networks.

“It's rare today for a show to develop a highly passionate fanbase, get raves from critics and infiltrate popular culture, said Sarah Barnett, president of AMC Networks Entertainment Group and AMC Studios. “Sherman's Showcase has done all three and we’re thrilled to put it in front of AMC audiences alongside IFC’s devoted fans. Bashir and Diallo are fantastically talented, we are all waiting with baited breath to collectively witness the continued evolution of Sherman McDaniels, American icon."