CuriosityStream Lands Distribution Deal in India

CuriosityStream said it has reached a distribution deal with Tata Sky, India’s largest content distribution and pay TV platform.

CuriosityStream will be available via Tata Sky Binge, which can be accessed on the Tata Sky Binge+ Smart set top box and on the Amazon Fire TV Stick-Tata Sky Edition. Tata Sky Binge aggregates the premium OTT and catch-up TV content under a single interface and subscription.

Curiosity Stream will also be available as a linear service on television to Tata Sky DTH subscribers with an option to view live and catch-up content on-the-go via the Tata Sky Mobile app, beginning Nov. 17.

“CuriosityStream shares Tata Sky’s commitment to bringing viewers the highest quality content wherever and whenever they want to experience new adventures and discover the world’s most fascinating events, people, and places,” said Bakori Davis, managing director and head of International Distribution for CuriosityStream in a press release. “We look forward to partnering with Tata Sky to introduce CuriosityStream to new viewers throughout India and to grow our company’s reach in this dynamic media market.”

The partnership will enable Tata Sky subscribers to enjoy exclusive originals, series and features like Deep Ocean Narrated by Sir David Attenborough, Dragons & Damsels Narrated by Sir David Attenborough, Stephen Hawking’s Favorite Places, Mumbai Railway, Amazing Dinoworld and Age of Big Cats among others.

“CuriosityStream has thousands of informative and thought-provoking documentaries covering the realms of science, history, space, technology and many such subjects that have an enviable fan following in India,” said Tata Sky chief commercial and content officer Pallavi Puri in a press release. “This kind of a coveted library adds another dimension to our content catalogue and we are very proud of this association.”