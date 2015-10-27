Weekly Network Ranker: 'Family' Ratings Scare Cable Competition
Network Performance in Primetime: 10/19/15 - 10/25/15
BROADCAST
- NBC finished the week ending October 25th as primetime's #1 network in P18-49 yet again. With a 2.2 average live+same day rating, the network was down one one-tenth from the previous week.CBS (1.7) finished #2 in 18-49, which is two-tenths of a point down from the previous week, and steady with the week ending October 11th.ABC (1.6) improved one-tenth of a point from the previous week.Fox (1.4) also improved by one-tenth versus the week ending October 18th. This was the second consecutive week the network improved in demo viewership, and with The World Series on the horizon, Fox looks poised for a big week.CBS was #1 in Total Viewers last week, averaging 9.0 million (L+SD). That’s a -600,000 decline from the previous week.NBC averaged over 7.9 million total viewers last week, roughly a -200,000 decline from the week ending October 18th.ABC averaged 6.3 million total live+same day viewers this past week, a +200,000 average total viewer improvement from the previous week. This is the second consecutive week that the network improved in Total Viewers.Fox averaged 4.4 million total live+same day viewers, +200,000 from the previous week, and +500,000 from the week ending October 11.Univision took 5th place in the broadcast sphere, and was slightly up from the previous week in P18-49 and Total Viewers.Telemundo was steady in P18-49 and Total Viewers, week-to-week.The CW was steady in P18-49, and +100,000 in total viewers.PBS was +100,000 in Total Viewers versus the week ending October 18th.
CABLE
- Anchored by a highly-successful quartet of NLCS telecasts, TBS was the #1 primetime cable network of the week in Total Viewers.ESPN, Fox News, AMC, and USA rounded out cable's top five in Total Viewers.
- ESPN was the #1 cable network of the week in P18-49.TBS, AMC, ABC Family and USA rounded out cable's top five in the aforementioned demo.ABC Family was undoubtedly boosted by its 13 Nights of Halloween programming block, which airs in primetime.The movies which aired on the network last week included Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, Hocus Pocus, The Addams Family, and Casper, among others. The block ends on Halloween night (10/31).
Sorted by Adults 18-49, Live+SD Data:
