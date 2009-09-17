WE TV Strategic Opportunities - September 2009

STRATEGIC OPPORTUNITIES

WE has many originals on air, including some with some real mojo (SECRET LIVES OF WOMEN, BRIDEZILLAS, THE LOCATOR), but is always looking for the "next" signature show to breaking through the clutter in a crowded cable environment. They are looking to differentiate themselves from the older, trying to become younger skewing Lifetime, and the bawdy brand of Oxygen.

For originals, it's all reality, reality, reality programming.

In terms of acquisitions, they look at everything. They look for shows that attract a reach and are appealing. They look at shows that could be potentially used as launch pads for originals that have a broad demographic.

CABLEU NEED TO KNOW:

At WE TV's recent 2009-2010 Upfront, WE announced several new original series targeting Women 18-49, along with an updated network tagline. The network pinpointed three programming genres: "WE Go Bridal", with wedding-themed programming, "WE Reveal", chronicling the lives of intriguing women, and "WE Transform", real-life stories of change involving experts.

In developing its programming slate, WE pointed to an update of last year's network commissioned female research study identifying WE's target audience - as "Uber I Do-er's": optimistic, resilent, trend-smart, key decision makers in the home and thoughtful, discerning spenders despite today's tough economic environment.

Over the past year or two, WE tv has made sure everything they do is story-driven, featuring real women at highly emotional turning points in their lives. Ranging from weddings to being sentenced to life in prison to meeting your birth mother for the first time since you were given up for adoption at birth.

WE has had its most successful year in terms of their strategy on focusing on original programming. Including signature series BRIDEZILLAS, to original reality HIGH SCHOOL CONFIDENTIAL. These series, and many more have resonated with their audiences and made an emotional connection with their female demographics.

WE continues with programs catering to the wedding genre is adding three new series to its more immediate line-up.In addition, WE has been an active player in the purchases off-network acquisitions - just recently acquiring CBS' Ghost Whisperer and CW's Girlfriends.

Please click the following link for the WEtv Development Fact Sheet. This fact sheet, directly from the network itself and exclusive shared with CableU Subscribers, outlines not only WE's development process, but their latest network needs, core genres, key buzzwords, and much more.

At a recent meeting with network executives, CableU was given the document linked to below regarding their development process:



WETV DEVELOPMENT FACT SHEET



GOT MORE?:

E-mail CableU feedback on our observations at info@cableu.tv