WE TV Analysis - February 2010

FEBRUARY 2010 PRIMETIME SCHEDULE:

* Bold denotes programming change

SCHEDULING STRATEGIES:

This most female of networks runs a structurally very predictable and stable schedule. Most nights if you like what's on at 8pm, you'll like the whole evening, for they stack as heavily as virtually any network out there. Often, the same series title will run for an entire evening. The range of programming is very wide, with original series related to weddings taking up a lot of real estate (MY FAIR WEDDING, BRIDEZILLAS, AMAZING WEDDING CAKES). Off-network newsmagazine reversions are a popular staple, and THE LOCATOR, an original production aimed at finding and re-uniting family members lost to one another, remains a fairly strong performer. We'd be remiss if we didn't mention GOLDEN GIRLS. This sitcom antique, with its famous blue-haired ensemble cast, often gets more telecasts than any other title, and it has for years. Sound crazy? Watch the network. It works.

JANUARY 2010 PRIMETIME RATINGS ANALYSIS:

Live Primetime Ratings Comparison / January 2010 vs. January 2009 (% Change)

Source: The Nielsen Company's National Television Audience Sample

After a very nice January, WE's February schedule treaded water, with only two relatively minor tweaks on Thursdays and Fridays, but the ratings sank like a stone. Staying in one place was to fall behind. There's quite a lot of new programming in WE's production pipeline, and it can't come too soon.

Younger women were down 20% and older women fell nearly 30%. Men were down, too, but they view in such small numbers that monthly variance isn't a useful measure. The year-to-year numbers: F18-49 was unchanged and F25-54 was -14%.

The two nights with schedule adjustments - movies were added to mix with 48 HOURS ON WE on Thursdays and THE LOCATOR stacks replaced PLATINUM WEDDINGS and RICH BRIDE, POOR BRIDE on the third and fourth Fridays. Perhaps because of this, these two nights - along with the ever (if relatively)-dependable Monday GOLDEN GIRLS stack, fared less worse than the others.

GOLDEN GIRLS and BRIDEZILLAS were the top series among women, each very slightly above average.

CABLEU NEED TO KNOW:

Known in development circles for smart, approachable executives, WEtv strikes us as especially approachable at the moment. They have relatively few titles that are used heavily in a very predictable, user-friendly schedule. Strong performers at the moment include THE LOCATOR, BRIDEZILLAS and MY FAIR WEDDING. Don't even think about men when pondering what to pitch these folks. They view in such small numbers that they're often barely measurable. Women in peril and wedding-related programming are staples here. Watching this network is especially important in understanding it because there's a mix of old off-network acquisitions with original productions. Ancient GOLDEN GIRLS sitcom episodes and reversions of old 20/20 and 48 HOURS segments coexist with some very smart original productions. It's impossible to understand how this works without watching. And, following the netowork here, each month. Come in with a new, affordable twist, and these folks will listen.

WETV DEVELOPMENT FACT SHEET