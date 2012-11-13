WE tv Analysis

SCHEDULING STRATEGIES:

This most female of networks runs a structurally very predictable and stable schedule. Most nights if you like what's on at 8pm, you'll like the whole evening, for they stack as heavily as virtually any network out there. Often, the same series title will run for an entire evening. The range of programming is very wide, with original series related to weddings taking up a lot of real estate (MY FAIR WEDDING, BRIDEZILLAS, I FOUND THE GOWN). In addition to a range of reality shows, the network also air a number of films each month that tend to rate well with viewers. We'd be remiss if we didn't mention GOLDEN GIRLS. This sitcom antique, with its famous blue-haired ensemble cast, often gets more telecasts than any other title, and it has for years.

OCTOBER 2012 PRIMETIME RATINGS ANALYSIS:

Live Primetime Ratings Comparison / October 2012 vs. October 2011 (% Change)

Source: The Nielsen Company's National Television Audience Sample

After a relatively strong September, WE tv suffered a slide in the month-to-month ratings. Despite the monthly decline, WE once again enjoyed improvement over last year. Both women 18 – 49 and 25 – 54 saw a 33% increase in viewership.

This yearly improvement is largely due to a strong performance on the part of TAMAR & VINCE. The new reality show, a spinoff of BRAXTON FAMILY VALUES, was a true asset for the network on Thursday nights.

TAMAR’S value to the network is indisputable: Thursday nights were up 133% in both key female demographics compared to last year. Clearly (and expectedly) TAMAR is much more popular than reruns of BRIDEZILLAS, which aired on Thursdays in October 2011. The night was easily the most popular night of the week, thanks in equal in measure to women 18 – 49 and 25 – 54.

The three premiere episodes of TAMAR were also WE’s top three telecasts for the month. Yet despite TAMAR’S strong performance within the context of the month, the show was still down from September. The show was down 36% among women 25 -54 from last month. Even when the increase in month-to-month reruns is accounted for and only the premiere ratings are compared head to head, the October episodes are still significantly down.

There’s a significant drop off between TAMAR and MY FAIR WEDDING, the next highest rated program. WEDDING, now in its sixth season, was down 17% with women in both main demos compared to last month. Despite the underwhelming ratings, WEDDING was responsible for making Saturdays WE tv’s second most watched night of the week.

Unfortunately, throwing out terms like “best” and “highest rated” to describe WE’s programming this October might be misleading. In all actuality, the difference between WE’s best and worst nights is very slim.

Some of the programming at the lower end of the scale included CSI: MIAMI and ROSEANNE. Both acquired programs were put into heavy rotations and essentially served as programming filler.

Finally, BRIDEZILLAS was down in both the monthly and yearly ratings.