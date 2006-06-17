Vh1 Performance/Schedule Analysis - June 2006
NETWORK:
VH1
NETWORK TAGLINE:
None.
DESCRIPTION OF NETWORK:
VH1 connects viewers to the music, artists and pop culture that matter to them most with TV series, specials, live events, exclusive online content and public affairs initiatives. VH1 also has an array of digital channels and services including VH1Classic, VH1 Soul, VH1 Mobile, VH1Games and extensive broadband video on VH1.com.
GENRE(S) OF PROGRAMMING:
Reality, Documentary, Music, Awards Ceremonies, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Movies
TARGET DEMOGRAPHIC:
Adults 18-49
NUMBER OF HOUSEHOLDS:
95.3 million
PARENT COMPANY:
Viacom
SISTER NETWORKS:
BET, Centric, CMT, Comedy Central, Logo, MTV, MTV2, MTVN International, MTVU, MTV Tr3s, Nickelodeon-Nick Jr, Nick at Nite, Nicktoons, Spike, Teen Nick, TV Land, VH1 Classic, VH1 Soul
CONTACT INFO:
Main Address: 1515 Broadway, 14th Floor, New York, NY 10036
Main Phone: 212-846-8000
President, Entertainment: MTV Networks Music Group: Brian Graden
President, MTV Networks Entertainment Group: Doug Herzog
President, VH1: Tom Calderone
EVP, Programming and Development: Jeff Olde
EVP, Program Strategy, VH1, VH1 Classic, and Palladia: Ben Zurier
EVP, Talent & Music Programming: Rick Krim
EVP, Strategy and Operations, MTV and VH1: Richard Gay
SVP, Original Music Production: Lee Rolontz
GM, SVP, VH1 Digital: Tina Imm
SVP, Co-Productions: Elizabeth Skoler
SVP, Talent and Casting: Stacy Alexander
Supervising Producer, Production & Programming: Mark Anstendig
VP, Development: Jim Ackerman
VP, Music Talent and Creative Development: Leah Horwitz
Director, Talent and Creative Development: Trevor Rose
Director, Talent and Creative Development: Denise Bishop
COMPETITION:
MTV, Bravo, E!, Comedy Central, TV Guide Channel
CURRENT PRIMETIME SCHEDULE:
