TruTV Strategic Opportunities - June 2009

STRATEGIC OPPORTUNITIES

Beginning January 1, 2008, the network became truTV, focusing on first-person access to real-life stories. The new tagline was announced in late October: Not Reality. Actuality. According to the network's press release, the phrase is meant to describe the truTV as the home of true real-life programming, not the manufactured reality found elsewhere on the dial.



ORIGINAL:

Personality-driven investigative, psychic/paranormal applications to law enforcement, action-oriented reality.

ACQUIRED:

Limited primarily to off network series such as COPS.

CABLEU NEED TO KNOW:

The network is increasingly skewing male as the transition from Court TV to Tru TV continues. Men are making up almost 55% of the 18-49 and 25-54 audiences through the first half of the year. If you're pitching new concepts, targeting that younger male audience is advisable.

As fresh concepts like BLACK GOLD and SMOKING GUN take to the air, mainstay series like FORENSIC FILES and others are being relegated to supporting roles. The household numbers aren't enough to keep them front and center anymore, as the network moves towards a demographic play.



GOT MORE?:

