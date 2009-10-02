TruTV Performance/Schedule Analysis - October 2009
NETWORK:
truTV
NETWORK TAGLINE:
"Not Reality. Actuality."
DESCRIPTION OF NETWORK:
truTV is television's destination for real-life stories told from an exciting and dramatic first-person perspective and features high-stakes, action-packed originals that give viewers access to places and situations they can't normally experience.
GENRE(S) OF PROGRAMMING:
Crime, Documentary, Reality
TARGET DEMOGRAPHIC:
Men 18-49, Men 25-54.
NUMBER OF HOUSEHOLDS:
91.3 million
PARENT COMPANY:
Turner Broadcasting System, Inc., owned by Time Warner Inc.
SISTER NETWORKS:
Boomerang, Adult Swim, Cartoon Network, CNN, HLN, TBS, TNT, TCM
CONTACT INFO:
Main Address: 600 Third Avenue, New York, NY 10016
Main Phone: 212-973-2800
Chairman/CEO, Turner Broadcasting System: Philip Kent
President, Turner Entertainment Networks: Steve Koonin
EVP & GM: Marc Juris
SVP, Programming, Production, & Development: Darren Campo
SVP, Current Programming & Specials: Robyn Hutt
VP, Development: Matt Gould
VP, Scheduling and Acquisitions: Shelly Garcia
Senior Director, Program Development: Marissa Ronca
Chief Research Officer: Jack Wakshlag
PROGRAM SUBMISSION:
truTV will accept written submissions with or without a pilot or presentation tape. Contact truTV's Development department for a submission contact person.
COMPETITION:
Discovery Channel, National Geographic Channel, History Channel, Spike, G4
NETWORK URL:
CURRENT PRIMETIME SCHEDULE:
