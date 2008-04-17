Travel Channel Strategic Opportunities - April 2008

IN DEVELOPMENT



AMERICA'S WORST DRIVER (REALITY/COMPETITION)

Based on the UK format, a competition based elimination series about finding the country's worst driver.

Premiere Date: 1st Qtr, 2010. Produced by A Smith & Co. Productions/Mentorn

BIZARRE WORLDS

Spin-off of Bizarre Foods series with Andrew Zimmern where he looks at the full cultural and historical aspects of different countries and regions.

Premiere Date: September 1, 2009. 9x60. Produced by Tremendous Entertainment.

GREAT CRUISES! (TRAVEL)

Follows a married couple as they cruise on Royal Caribbean line to Mexican Riviera.

Premiere Date: January 29, 8pm.

MADVENTURES (TRAVEL)

Journey to strange destinations with backpackers Riku Rantala and Tuomas "Tunna" Milonoff, as they seeking out bizarre rituals and foods.

Premiere Date: September 21, 2009. 8x60. Produced by Gimme YaWallet Prod & Rabbit Films



MICHAEL PALIN'S HEMINGWAY ADVENTURE(TRAVEL/BIOGRAPHY)

Following through Cuba, Spain, Kenya and other locales in Ernest Hemingway's past, Palin tries to understand the complicated author's life.

Premiere Date: We showed it as February 2007, but there's still no sign of it, at least in prime time.



SAMANTHA BROWN'S ASIA (TRAVEL)

Samantha Broawn, intrepid traveler and host, travels to Asia during eight episodes.

Premiere date: December 2009.



THE RELIC HUNTER (TRAVEL)

Follows adventurer/buyer, Ian Grant, as he travels the world searching for the most amazing and exotic objects. Premiere date: October, 2009. Produced by Edelman Productions.

THROWDOWN FISHING

Viewers will be taken to the most beautiful fishing destinations along with host Matty Tambor.

Premiere Date: TBA.



UNUSUAL TRAVEL PLAZAS (TRAVEL)

All we know is that the citizens of Lexington, Kentucky will be happy to see their famous 55-acre LEE HI Travel Plaza on said one-off (or series?) this summer. (Source: Lexington News Leader).

Premiere Date: TBA.

WORLDWIDE TRIBE (TRAVEL)

Gives viewers an in depth look into the world of tattooing through the eyes of tattoo artists Chris Nunes, Ami James and apprentice Yoji Harada.

Premiere date: TBA. Produced by Alchemy Reality and Love Hate Productions.

