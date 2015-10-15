"Top 100 Shows" - Wednesday, October 14 2015
Top 100 Primetime Telecasts
- Empire fell in the demo yet again, though its 4.7 Live+SD rating still made it Wednesday night’s #1 series by a country mile. Last week’s episode drew a 5.1 rating in the demo. The 12.2 million total Live+SD viewers who tuned in last night is down from the 13.1 million who tuned in on the previous Wednesday.
- Rosewood (1.4) suffered as a result of Empire’s performance, down four-tenths of a point from the previous Wednesday
- Modern Family scored a 2.7 in the 18-49 demographic, steady with last week’s episode. It was the second-highest-rated Wednesday program on TV once again.
- Survivor (2.2) moved up one-tenth in the demo, and was the #1 show in its timeslot.
- American Horror Story: Hotel (2.2) lost eight-tenths of a point from last Wednesday’s season premiere.
- On ABC - The Middle (2.0) held steady in the demo. The Goldbergs (2.0), and black-ish (1.8) both dropped a tenth from last week, but Nashville (1.2) moved up one-tenth.
- FS1’s presentation of the 5th and deciding game of the American League Division Series (1.8) was the second-highest-rated program on cable. The game featured Kansas City defeating Houston, and was the most-watched cable program of the evening
- KC/HOU was the second-highest-rated Division Series game of 2015, only down from TBS’ primetime presentation of Mets/Dodgers on Tuesday night (2.0).
- Criminal Minds (1.7) held steady for CBS, as did Law & Order: SVU and Chicago PD (1.5) on the Peacock. Mysteries of Laura (1.0) was down one-tenth for NBC.
- On the CW, Arrow (1.0) was down one-tenth from the previous week’s season premiere.
- Also last night - Telemundo’s 80-part novela Celia (dedicated to "The Queen of Salsa") grabbed a .7 Live+SD rating, up two-tenths from night #1 (which was Tues, Oct 13).
Sorted by Adults 18-49, Live+SD Data
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.