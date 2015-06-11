"Top 100 Shows" - Wednesday, June 10 2015

Masterchef cooked up a Wednesday night win, scoring a steady 1.5 in the key 18-49 demographic to beat all broadcast and cable primetime competition. The new episode FOX’s consistently cooking competition series defeated Game 4 of the NHL Stanley Cup Finals on NBCSN by two-tenths of a point in the demo. The Lightning/Blackhawks from Chicago fetched a 1.3 for the Peacock’s sports cabler, a score one-tenth down from its Game 3 rating in the 18-49 demo. The game also drew 3.9 million total viewers, making it the most-watched program on cable for the evening.

Taking the #3 spot in the demo was ABC’s Celebrity Wife Swap (1.2), up two-tenths from the previous Wednesday’s installment. Univision’s powerhouse novela Senor de los Cielos also grabbed a 1.2, a score steady with the previous Wednesday.

FOX’s Bullseye followed (1.0), dropping one-tenth of a point in the demo. The program finished tied with its 8pm CBS reality rival The Briefcase, which moved up one-tenth. As CBS programs often do, The Briefcase defeated Bullseye in total Live+SD viewership. In fact, it was the most-watched original episode in primetime.

It was a slow night on cable outside of Game 4. BET’s The Game(.7) was the top-rated entertainment original on Wednesday. The episode was steady with last week’s. The CMT Music Awards (.6) followed in demo viewership, with History’s American Pickers and HGTV’s Brother versus Brother rounding out cable’s top five.

Top 100 Primetime Telecasts (based on Live + SD)

