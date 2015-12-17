Top 100 Shows: Wednesday, December 16 2015 (Overnights)

BROADCAST

Perhaps broadcast television's most celebrated reality series, Survivor completed its 31st season last night. Per usual, ratings for the finale were steady. In fact, ratings for the last three season finales of Survivor have remained steady, a noteworthy accomplishment in this era of widespread ratings declines.

CBS – The Eye saw right through its broadcast competition, sweeping Wednesday night in all key demos and total viewers. CBS was also helped by the fact that none of its rivals aired an original episode of their respective series.

• The two-hour season finale of Survivor (Cambodia: Second Chance) was the #1 program of the night, averaging a 2.2 in adults 18-49, a 3.1 in adults 25-54 and 9.5 million total viewers.

• The Survivor: Reunion hauled in a 1.7 in adults 18-49, a 2.2 in adults 25-54 and 6.9 million viewers in total.

• CBS was the sole broadcast network to air an original episode of its primetime series.

• For the night, CBS was first in total viewers, adults 18-49 and adults 25-54.

Fox – Last night, Fox provided its viewers with rebroadcasts of Wednesday night series, Empire and Rosewood.

• Empire averaged a 0.75 in adults 18-49 and 2.7 million viewers overall from 8–9 p.m.

• Rosewood averaged a 0.6 in adults 18-49 and matched Empire with a 2.8 million viewer average from 9–10 p.m.

NBC –Wednesday was a night full of rebroadcasts for NBC as well.

• Elf: Buddy's Musical Christmas scored a 0.8 in adults 18-49 and 3 million viewers overall from 8–9 p.m. ET. These figures are up from the show's previous encore telecast on Christmas Day 2014.

• An encore telecast of Law & Order: SVU averaged a 0.7 in adults 18-49 and 3.4 million viewers from 9–10 p.m. ET

• A rebroadcast of Chicago P.D. averaged a 0.9 in the key demo and 4.6 million viewers overall from 10–11 p.m. ET.

ABC – The Alphabet followed NBC and Fox in its decision to air rebroadcasts of Wednesday night series.

• The Middle averaged a 1.3 in adults 18-49 and over 5.5 million viewers overall from 8–8:30 p.m.

• The Goldbergs matched The Middle in 18-49, but only averaged 4.6 million viewers from 8:30–9 p.m.

• Modern Family averaged a 1.4 in adults 18-49 and 4.8 million viewers overall from 9–9:30 p.m.

• black-ish averaged a 1.2 in the demo and 4 million total viewers from 9:30–10 p.m.

• Lastly, ABC aired a special Nashville: On the Record 3 from 10–11 p.m. The program grabbed a 0.4 in adults 18-49 and 2.5 million viewers overall.

The CW – Not one to go against the grain, The CW aired rebroadcasts of Wednesday night series Arrow and Supernatural.

• Arrow averaged a 0.3 in adults 18-49 and 1.2 million viewers overall from 8–9 p.m.

• Supernatural matched Arrow in the key demo, but only brought in 950,000 viewers from 9–10 p.m.

CABLE

A good deal of cable's top-rated shows were repeats, including TBS' The Big Bang Theory, which averaged a 1.1 at 10 p.m. and a 1.2 at 10:30 p.m. in adults 18-49.

at 10 p.m. and a at 10:30 p.m. in adults 18-49. ABC Family 25 Days of Christmas movies from last night included Elf at 6 p.m. (0.8) and The Polar Express at 8:15 p.m (0.7).

Top 10 Cable Originals of the Night (P 18-49%)

Discovery - Alaskan Bush People (1.1) ESPN - NBA Wednesday (0.95) / 10:30 p.m. ET FX - American Horror Story (0.9) ESPN - NBA Wednesday (0.55) / 8 p.m. ET History - American Pickers (0.5) TBS - Conan (0.5) Discovery - Men, Women, Wild (0.5) ESPN - Pardon the Interruption (0.5) ESPN - SportsCenter 1 a.m. (0.5) HGTV - Tiny House Hunters (0.4)

Sorted by Adults 18-49, Final Live + Same Day Data

