"Top 100 Shows" - Tuesday, October 13 2015
Top 100 Primetime Telecasts
- A Joe Biden-less Democratic presidential debate attracted over 15.8 million total viewers to CNN. That figure is down considerably from CNN's presentation of the Republican presidential debate, which scored 23 million total viewers last month. The Republican debate on Fox News Channel in August pulled in 24 million viewers, the biggest non-sports number for cable.
- The telecast also grabbed a 3.6 rating among viewers 18-49, easily #1 for the night.
- With increased competition last night from the Democratic Debate and MLB playoff coverage, Tuesday night was a poor night for broadcast series.
NBC:
- The Voice (2.6 in 18-49, 10.1 million viewers overall from 9-10pm) was the #1 show of the night on the Big 4 networks in P 18-49, and 25-54 demos.
- The season four debut of Chicago Fire actually performed rather well against the Debate. Fire scored a 1.8 in 18-49, 7.4 million viewers overall from 10-11pm). That’s a 20% increase in 18-49 viewers versus its season finale in May (1.8 vs. 1.5 on May 12) and up in total viewers (7.4 million vs. 6.7 million). That said, it was down from the season three premiere.
- Best Time Ever with Neil Patrick Harris (1.2) fell one-tenth in the demo from last week. This was the first time the series aired in the 8pm timeslot, and will stay there due to the return of Chicago Fire.
FOX:
- On Fox, Grandfathered averaged a 1.0 in the 18-49 demo from 8-9pm, down two tenths from last week.
- The Grinder pulled a .9 at 9-10pm, a score down one-tenth from last week in the demo
- Scream Queens averaged a 1.0 in 18-49, down two-tenths from last week’s Live+SD rating in the demo
- Despite the less-than-inspiring Live+SD numbers, Scream Queens has been showing significant increases from time-shifted data, as many millennial-friendly scripted series tend to do. Will that be enough to save the series?
ABC
- The Muppets pulled a 1.3 in the demo, down from last week final Live+SD rating of 1.7.
- Fresh Off the Boat grabbed a 1.4,also down four-tenths from last week’s final demo rating.
- Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.(1.4) fell two-tenths from last week’s final Live+SD rating.
CBS
- NCIS remained the most-watched show on telelvision (including the Debate). It fell from 17 million on October 7th, to 16 million total viewers last night. The episode was also down two-tenths in P18-49 (2.0).
- NCIS: New Orleans (1.5) also fell two-tenths in P18-49.
- Freshman drama Limitless (1.4) suffered a three-tenths loss vs last week’s final demo rating
The CW
- The CW’s #1 series, The Flash (1.35) was essentially steady, week-to-week.
- iZombie (5) fell two-tenths of a point from last week’s season 2 premiere
CABLE
- Game 4 of the National League Division Series between the NY Mets and LA Dodgers pulled a 2.0 P18-49 rating, #2 overall on cable. It was the top-rated game of the series, and the highest-rated Division Series game since Game 5 of the Cardinals/Nationals in 2012, which also grabbed a 2.0.
- The game also averaged 6.3 million total viewers, making it the most-watched Division Series telecast since Game 5 of Cardinals/Phillies series in 2011.
- Also on cable last night were the BET Hip Hop Awards (.9 P18-49, 1.8 million total viewers), and steady episodes of Spike's Ink Master (.8), and OWN's If Loving You is Wrong (.6).
Sorted by Adults 18-49, Live+SD Data
