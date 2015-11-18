"Top 100 Shows" - Tuesday, November 17 2015
Top 100 Primetime Telecasts
- NBC's new Dick Wolf-produced drama Chicago Med got off to a strong start on NBC.Med was the second-highest-rated program of the night, and the #1 scripted program of the night in the key demo (2.2).The premiere was up +29% from the season 3 premiere of Chicago PD, which aired at 10pm (9/30/15, 1.7).
- The Voice was the #1 program of the night in P 18-49 (2.6), down one-tenth from last week.
- Chicago Fire averaged a 9, down one-tenth (-5%) from last week.
- NCIS was the #1 program on TV last night in Total Viewers (16.6 mil), slightly down from last week (16.7 mil).
- NCIS: New Orleans averaged a 1.7 in P 18-49, even week-to-week.
- Later on CBS, Limitless averaged a 1.4 in P 18-49, down -7% from last week.
- Fresh Off the Boat (1.4) was slightly up from last week's performance, while the remainder of ABC's Tuesday night block was steady.A Shark Tank repeat took over for Wicked City (which was cancelled after just 3 episodes). The episode out-performed Wicked City in the timeslot.
- On Fox, Grandfathered (1.0) was slightly up from last week, as was The Grinder (0.9). Scream Queens was steady.
- On the CW, The Flash (1.4) fell a bit from last week's performance
- The College Football Playoff Rankings Show aired on ESPN in between a duo of college basketball games.With a 1.3, the special was the top-rated primetime cable program of the night.
- History's The Curse of Oak Island was the top-rated cable original of the night, and was up from last week in P 18-49 (0.8 vs. 0.7), P 25-54 (1.0 vs. 0.9) and Total Viewers (2.6 mil vs. 2.3 mil).
- The O'Reilly Factor was the #1 cable program of the night in Total Viewers (3.7 mil).
Sorted by Adults 18-49, Final Live + Same Day Data
