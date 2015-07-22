"Top 100 Shows" - Tuesday, July 21 2015

America's Got Talent (2.3) took Tuesday night, despite losing two-tenths from the previous week's installment. Hollywood Game Night (1.3) followed, and dropped one-tenth of a point in the demo.

Perhaps the most noteworthy news from the evening was the premiere of Knock Knock Live. Yesterday's Ratings Intelligence report focused on the performance of the broadcast reality programming, (sub required) and the struggles endured by the summer rookies. Well the streak continues, because the Ryan Seacrest-hosted rookie only managed to pull a .6 rating in the demo, and just under 1.8 million total Live+SD viewers in its premiere.

Its lead-in, a retrospective special for the 10-year anniversary of So You Think You Can Dance, nabbed a .8 rating in the key demo.

On ABC, Extreme Weight Loss (.6) struggled as well, dropping two-tenths of a point in the demo.

On a positive note, Telemundo's novela Senor de Los Cielos (1.4) shot up four-tenths of a point, good enough for a second place finish on the evening.

CBS' summer drama Zoo (1.0) held stable in the demo.

On the cable side, Discovery continues to roll past the competition. The Deadliest Catch (.9) was the top-rated cable program of the night, improving one-tenth from last week.

OWN's The Haves and the Have Nots (.8) fell two-tenths, but ABC Family's Pretty Little Liars (.8) held steady.

USA's Chrisley Knows Best (.6) and TLC's My Giant Life (.5) held steady, but History's Leepu and Pitbull (.5) moved up one-tenth in the demo.

TNT's Rizzoli & Isles (4.1 million) was once again cable's most-watched program of the night, holding steady with the previous week's performance.

Top 100 Primetime Telecasts (based on Live + SD)

Click on a column header to sort by desired category.