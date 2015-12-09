Top 100 Shows: Tuesday, December 8 2015 (Overnights)

BROADCAST

Even scantily-clad angels couldn’t slow NBC’s momentum, as the network experienced week to week improvements last night in all key measurements. Could the Big 4 and the CW keep up? Let’s find out:

NBC – The Peacock finished #1 last night in all key measurements and in total viewers

The Voice was the #1 program of the night, averaging a 2.7 in P 18-49 and 13.1 million viewers overall from 8 – 9 p.m.

in P 18-49 and viewers overall from 8 – 9 p.m. Last night’s episode was up +4% week to week in 18-49 and +8% in total viewers.

week to week in 18-49 and in total viewers. NBC appears to have a hit on its hands with Chicago Med. The program grew again in P 18-49 in week four ( +5% , 2.1 vs. 2.0 ), though it was down in overall viewers ( 9.6 million vs. 9.8 million ) from 9 – 10 p.m.

, vs. ), though it was down in overall viewers ( vs. ) from 9 – 10 p.m. Despite timeslot competition from The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, Chicago Fire still managed to grow week to week, matching its season high in P 18-49 (2.0) and establishing a season high in overall viewers (9.1 million).

CBS – The network’s annual presentation of The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show struggled last night relative to the 2014 telecast. It’s important to note, however, that last year’s Victoria’s Secret had an original episode of NCIS: LA as its lead-in. The lead-in for this year’s telecast was a re-run of NCIS: New Orleans.

The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show was Tuesday’s #1 program in P 18-34 ( 2.6 ), F 18-34 ( 3.7 ) and M 18-34 ( 1.6 ).

), F 18-34 ( ) and M 18-34 ( ). Victoria’s Secret was the #2 program of the night in P 18-49 ( 2.3 ) only behind The Voice.

) only behind The Voice. The special went up against a new episode of Chicago Fire, besting its competition in P 18-49, but not in 25-54 or total viewers.

The telecast fell from 9.7 million total viewers in 2014 to 6.6 million last night.

ABC – The Alphabet’s Tuesday night block held even week to week.

A new episode of The Muppets matched a season low of 1.1 in P 18-49, 3.8 million viewers.

in P 18-49, viewers. Fresh off the Boat held even with a 1.2 in P 18-49 and 3.9 million viewers in total.

in P 18-49 and viewers in total. Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. was a tiny bit up in P 18-49 ( 1.35 ) and averaged 3.8 million total viewers in its midseason finale.

) and averaged total viewers in its midseason finale. ABC aired another re-run of Shark Tank at 10pm. It lost two tenths of a point week to week (0.7 vs. 0.9).

FOX – Last night, Fox aired the two hour season finale of Scream Queens.

The 8 – 9 p.m. hour averaged a 1.0 in P 18-49 and 2.6 million viewers overall.

in P 18-49 and viewers overall. The 9 – 10 p.m. hour averaged a 0.9 in P 18-49 and 2.5 million viewers overall.

in P 18-49 and viewers overall. These figures with last week’s original episode.

The CW – The network’s Tuesday night ratings came back to Earth last night after hitting season highs one week ago.

The Flash hit a season high in 18-49 last week thanks to a storyline crossover episode with Arrow. Unfortunately the program fell one tenth of a point last night ( 1.2 ).

). iZombie (0.5) lost a tenth from last week, undoubtedly influenced by the decline for The Flash.

CABLE

Top 10 cable originals of the night (P 18-49):

History - The Curse of Oak Island (0.9) Discovery - Moonshiners (0.8) Bravo - The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (0.7) HGTV - Fixer Upper (0.6) ESPN - Pardon the Interruption (0.6) USA - Chrisley Knows Best (0.6) A&E - Married at First Sight (0.6) Adult Swim - Neon Joe (0.55) History - Hunting Hitler (0.5) Food Network - Chopped (0.5)

Sorted by Adults 18-49, Final Live + Same Day Data