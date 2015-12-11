"Top 100 Shows" - Thursday, December 10 2015
Top 100 Shows: Thursday, December 10 2015 (Overnights)
Top 10 Cable Originals of the Night (P 18-49):
Repeats/acquisitions are excluded.
- NFL Network - NFL Thursday Night Football (2.9)
- Discovery - Fast n' Loud (0.7)
- Syfy - WWE Smackdown (0.55)
- Adult Swim - Neon Joe (0.5)
- TNT - The NBA on TNT, 10:30 p.m. ET (0.5)
- A&E - The First 48 (0.5)
- ESPN - Pardon the Interruption (0.5)
- A&E - Nightwatch (0.4)
- TNT - The NBA on TNT, 8:15 p.m. ET (0.4)
- HGTV - Flip or Flop (0.4)
Sorted by Adults 18-49, Final Live + Same Day Data
