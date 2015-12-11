Trending

"Top 100 Shows" - Thursday, December 10 2015

Top 100 Shows: Thursday, December 10 2015 (Overnights)

Top 10 Cable Originals of the Night (P 18-49):

Repeats/acquisitions are excluded.

  1. NFL Network - NFL Thursday Night Football (2.9)
  2. Discovery - Fast n' Loud (0.7)
  3. Syfy - WWE Smackdown (0.55)
  4. Adult Swim - Neon Joe (0.5)
  5. TNT - The NBA on TNT, 10:30 p.m. ET (0.5)
  6. A&E - The First 48 (0.5)
  7. ESPN - Pardon the Interruption (0.5)
  8. A&E - Nightwatch (0.4)
  9. TNT - The NBA on TNT, 8:15 p.m. ET (0.4)
  10. HGTV - Flip or Flop (0.4)

Sorted by Adults 18-49, Final Live + Same Day Data